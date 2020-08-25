Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $6.67 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,307.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,122.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,470.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,645.28 billion, a PE ratio of 127.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,380.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

