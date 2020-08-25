Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 497.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,707 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,449 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

