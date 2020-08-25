PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 49,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

