Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 183,919 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,039,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Sterling Bancorp worth $23,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

NYSE STL opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.64. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.