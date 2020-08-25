PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 22,341.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Premier by 99.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth $97,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Premier by 44.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 821.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Premier Inc has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.27.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

