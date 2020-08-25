Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for GAP (NYSE:GPS)

GAP (NYSE:GPS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

NYSE:GPS opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 45,000.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of GAP by 190.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 2,848.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of GAP by 295.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 117.6% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

