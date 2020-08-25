Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARWR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.44 and a beta of 1.77. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,658,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,558,000 after buying an additional 170,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after buying an additional 83,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,388,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

