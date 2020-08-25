Analysts Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Target Price at $195.43

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.43.

Several brokerages have commented on RNR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNR opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day moving average is $170.24. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

