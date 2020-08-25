Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $170.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of LGND opened at $107.40 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a current ratio of 29.51.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after acquiring an additional 103,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 971,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,654,000 after purchasing an additional 281,568 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 672,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,165 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 647,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 623,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,290 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

