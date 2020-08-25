1,824 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,972,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,657,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,358,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 199,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,861.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $212.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.35.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

