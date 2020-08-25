Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,562 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after buying an additional 113,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,977,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,747,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,790,000 after buying an additional 692,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,235,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,127,000 after purchasing an additional 53,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,816,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock worth $41,064,625. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

