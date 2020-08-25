Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,241 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $715,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $103.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.18. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.41. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

