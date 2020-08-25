Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,825 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,664,000 after acquiring an additional 145,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,314,000 after acquiring an additional 129,677 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,645,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,714,000 after buying an additional 2,160,251 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BofA Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

