Amalgamated Bank Has $972,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 60.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 127,499 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,895 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 259,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 32,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a $13.50 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

