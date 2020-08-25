Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $758,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

