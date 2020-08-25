Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. On average, analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

