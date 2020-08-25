Synovus Financial Corp Sells 8,903 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 340.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 39.1% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 80,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,466 shares of company stock worth $1,687,242. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.