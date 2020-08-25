Amalgamated Bank Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 481.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 690,929 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3,966.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 706,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,436,000 after acquiring an additional 688,798 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 34.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,733,000 after acquiring an additional 358,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 42.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,170 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA stock opened at $149.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

