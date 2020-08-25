Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,940 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $1,390,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 1.12. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $69,101,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 35,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,034,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,202,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,474,980 shares of company stock worth $182,771,844 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.