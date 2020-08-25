Synovus Financial Corp Buys 104 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 148.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $169.97 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.20 and a fifty-two week high of $169.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.34.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

