Synovus Financial Corp Sells 806 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 33,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $254,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,350 shares of company stock worth $9,693,390. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

