Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,891,000 after buying an additional 1,594,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 87,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 37.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,389,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,536,000 after buying an additional 2,020,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

