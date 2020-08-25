Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Drops By 13.9%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $62,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

