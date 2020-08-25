US Capital Advisors Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at US Capital Advisors in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE MRO opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 3.31. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,026,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 362,763 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 475,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 104,499 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.