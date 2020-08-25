Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $2,413,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 45.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 21,200 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $409,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,450 shares of company stock valued at $910,185 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOB shares. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Itau BBA Securities cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

