HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,470,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,071. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FNF opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.