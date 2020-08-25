HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 144,259 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144,259 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,063 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,896 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 56.2% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $33,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

