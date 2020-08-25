Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IONS opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $68.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.