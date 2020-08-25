State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 689,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 329,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,157.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,162.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 116.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

