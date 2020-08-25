Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,060 shares of company stock worth $9,744,039. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley cut Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,617.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

