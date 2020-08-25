Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 193.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Baxter International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,271,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,356,000 after buying an additional 2,703,907 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Baxter International by 23.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,890,000 after buying an additional 1,689,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baxter International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after buying an additional 1,375,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3,854.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,331,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,142,000 after buying an additional 1,298,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

