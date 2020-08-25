Virtu Financial LLC Invests $315,000 in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Baxter International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International stock opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

