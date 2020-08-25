Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. Qiagen NV has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QGEN. Citigroup raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

