Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,582 Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $110.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PII. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

