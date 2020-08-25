Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 44,752 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 360.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,752 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 42.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.76% and a negative net margin of 228.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $145,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,020.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $289,050.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,477 shares of company stock worth $1,113,930. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

