2,269 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,382 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Shares of KSU opened at $183.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $195.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.42.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

