Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,939,966 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $598,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 51,910 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $994,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $213.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,617.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.70 and a 200 day moving average of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,039. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

