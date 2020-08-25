Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,411 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,416 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.7% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,617.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

