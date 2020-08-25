Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 293.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 44.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 75.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,755,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.29 per share, with a total value of $290,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on FibroGen from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

