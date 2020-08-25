26,379 Shares in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.22 and a quick ratio of 12.22. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $173.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

