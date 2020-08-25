95,712 Shares in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 95,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inseego by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Inseego by 339.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inseego by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

INSG opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Inseego Corp has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inseego Corp will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on Inseego in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 6,621 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $68,990.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 12,590 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $179,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $124,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,080. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

