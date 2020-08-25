Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 199.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after buying an additional 1,967,227 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,391,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,969 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,569,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,230 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 118.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

