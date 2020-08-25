Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Verisign worth $23,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $1,241,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,864,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,428. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $207.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.87. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.58.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

