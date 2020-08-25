Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.26 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,193 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $23,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter.

PEAK opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

