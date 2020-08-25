Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of The Western Union worth $23,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,626,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,130,000 after buying an additional 936,712 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after buying an additional 3,227,472 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,620,000 after buying an additional 4,212,855 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,697,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after buying an additional 83,091 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

WU opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

