VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Swedbank increased its position in VMware by 69.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $286,067,000 after buying an additional 968,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in VMware by 84.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $170,230,000 after buying an additional 643,308 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $91,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VMware by 42.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $240,710,000 after buying an additional 459,644 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in VMware by 67.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 850,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $136,740,000 after buying an additional 341,415 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.