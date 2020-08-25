PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 171 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

NYSE:KWR opened at $197.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.34 and its 200 day moving average is $168.00. Quaker Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $108.14 and a fifty-two week high of $208.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $777,372.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,300.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total value of $1,091,249.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,221 shares of company stock worth $4,817,484. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.