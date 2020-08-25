Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,767 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 184.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 210.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $98.34. The company has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus upped their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

