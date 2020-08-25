Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,325,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,105,000 after buying an additional 1,518,074 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 496,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,337,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. Insiders have sold 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

