PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,911 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Wyndham Destinations worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares in the company, valued at $51,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,500 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WYND opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

